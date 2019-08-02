Meet Wendy Starland, The Woman Who Helped Discover GRAMMY Winner Lady GagaIn a field that has been dominated by men, Wendy Starland has made her mark in the music industry. She is also best known for helping to discover Grammy winner Lady Gaga.

Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson And Dua Lipa Announced As 61st Annual GRAMMY PerformersLady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Dua Lip and more were announced as performers for the 2019 'GRAMMY Awards' as well as a host of artists taking part in a special tribute to Aretha Franklin.

'Motown 60: A GRAMMY Celebration' To Air On CBS This April'Motown 60: A GRAMMY Celebration' will air April 21st on CBS.

Rapper Too $hort Helps Up-And-Comers Live LargeHe's been on the music scene for three decades now and has worked with some of the biggest names in the rap game. Now Too $hort is giving back in a big way and helping some young musicians break into the biz. CBSLA's Brittney Hopper has a closer look.

Dolly Parton, Young Thug And Ricky Martin Among 61st Annual GRAMMY Award PerformersDolly Parton and more added to the list of performers for the 61st annual GRAMMY Awards on CBS.

Diana Ross To Perform At The 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards On CBSLegendary R&B singer Diana Ross will have a special performance at the 61st annual GRAMMY Awards, only on CBS.

More 2019 GRAMMY Award Performers Announced Including Miley Cyrus And Red Hot Chili PeppersThe second wave of artists to perform at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards has been announced and includes Miley Cyrus, H.E.R. and more!

61st Annual GRAMMY Award Performances To Include Camila Cabello, Cardi B And Shawn MendesThe first round of performers for the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards were announced earlier today and include Dan + Shay, Janelle Monáe and Cardi B.