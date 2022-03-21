ECHO PARK (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Police Department officers are searching for the driver of a Tesla seen jumping the intersection of Alvarado and Baxter Streets.

The videos, which has gone viral since hitting social media, was recorded just after midnight at around 12:10 a.m. Sunday morning. It shows the vehicle speeding uphill before launching several feet in the air, landing on the other side of the street before skittering down the hill — hitting two parked vehicles and several trash cans on the street. It can be seen on LAPD Central Traffic’s Youtube.

“LAPD didn’t like my stunt,” was written on a video posted by dominykasor on TikTiok as he displayed a key fob with a key hanging from it. That person – dominykasor – who has since become a person of interest for investigators, also posted a video showing him eating what appeared to be a cannabis gummy before the stunt.

By 9 p.m. on Sunday, LAPD Central Traffic Division tweeted, “We are asking the public to no longer send us any more tips regarding @dominykasor. We have reached out to him on his social media account. We are asking any witnesses to also come forward.”

Neighbors who live on the Echo Park street shared their reactions to the viral stunt.

One resident provided CBS reporters with what appeared to be a common reaction: “Holy s–t!”

According to LAPD’s report, the 2018 Tesla S was a rental vehicle.

According to Tesla’s website, the 2022 model tri-motor all-wheel drive version of the vehicle — with 1,020 horsepower and a top speed of 200 miles per hour — is listed at $129,740, while the dual motor version is listed at $93,740, all without any upgrades included, while Kelley Blue Book has used 2018 Model S’ going for upwards of $60,000.

Now, residents who live in the area are outraged, not only because it’s dangerous, but because this isn’t the first time this has happened.

“I heard the crash, I felt the crash,” said Jordan Hook, another resident who was able to quickly run into the yard and capture video of some of the people involved in the incident getting into what he called a “support Tesla,” to flee, leaving the totaled Tesla behind.

He was beyond upset, because his daily driver was one of the vehicles that the Tesla crashed into after it flew through the air, noting that his Subaru “can’t be turned or driven.” Hook, a musician, also noted that his car is how he’s able to tour the country and make a living.

“The cringeworthy thing that gets your blood boiling isn’t necessarily the car jumping and and crashing”, he said. “It’s the attitude of these guys and the fact that they’re so cocky about it. Then they just get up and leave after it’s done.”

A GoFundMe account has since been established to help Hook repair his vehicle. So far, the campaign has raised more $9,000 for the musician.

“The fact that they tried to dump it is just so dumb,” said Ben Havok, another neighbor in the area. “Everything that happened after is just kind of insane.”

Cliff Magreta one of those who lives on the street was amongst those recording from their residence. He detailed the “eerie calm” after the vehicle finally settled at the bottom of the hill.

The Tesla was reportedly left at the scene of the incident, and no driver information was available as authorities continue their search. They plan to follow up with the renter of the vehicle, and have already filed a misdemeanor hit-and-run report.

Detective Juan Campos with LAPD’s Central Traffic Division, issued a statement via Zoom Sunday, where he said in part, “luckily nobody got killed. … One wrong move and it would’ve gone to the left or right and we would’ve had a different story than just property damage.”

He continued to note that if the driver had stayed on scene, he likely would’ve been cited with reckless driving as well. For Jonathan Sutak, none of the punishments detailed are enough.

“The cops are gonna do nothing about it because it’s property damage,” he said. “No one was hurt; of course if someone was hurt they’d do something about it, but then it would be too late.”

As he picked up debris from the crash in his front yard, Sutak continued to note that he didn’t really see an end in sight due to the lack of accountability for these crimes, especially knowing what people will do for a little bit of internet clout.

“I think only if there’s a high profile arrest, or fine will there be some kind of sign people should not drive Teslas over my house,” he continued.

LAPD officers disclosed that they would be increasing patrols through the area in case any copycats attempt to remake the series of videos that have come out of the area.

As is traditionally the case with hit-and-runs, authorities reminded the public that due to a Los Angeles City Council amendment to the Los Angeles Administrative Code in 2015, the Hit and Run Reward Program Trust Fund was created. The fund awards up to $1,000 to any member of the public who provides information that may lead to the arrest, identification, conviction or resolution through a civil compromise.

Anybody with information on the incident was urged to contact Detective Juan Campos or Central Traffic Detectives at (213) 833-3713.