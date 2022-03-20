INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — Police were dispatched to the scene of a fatal shooting in Inglewood early Sunday morning.
The shooting occurred at around 5 a.m. on Warren Lane, and when authorities arrived they found one man dead at the scene.
Witnesses in the area claimed that the gunfire was heard near Florence and Prairie Avenues in the area.
The victim’s name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Authorities were searching for a suspect, on whom no additional details were available.
Anyone with information on this homicide was asked to call Inglewood police at (310) 412-5246.