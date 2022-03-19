MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) — The Veterans Memorial located at the Moreno Valley Civic Center was vandalized early Saturday morning, when it was the target of arson.

Moreno Valley Fire Department crews were dispatched to the scene on Frederick Street at around 5 a.m., where they were able to quickly knock down the flames.

Now, both the City of Moreno Valley and Riverside County have launched an arson investigation to determine cause in the fire.

In a press release on the city’s website, Moreno Valley Mayor Dr. Yxstian Gutierrez said, ” The people responsible for this horrible and cowardly act will be brought to justice. This is not only destruction of government property, but it is also an attack on our veteran community in Moreno Valley.”

Defacing our Memorial is not only the destruction of gov. property but also an attack on our Veterans and fallen service members who have honorably served our Country. In Moreno Valley, we fight for our Veterans and will not rest until this criminal has been brought to justice.” pic.twitter.com/ROfqIUDCxf — City of Moreno Valley (@CityofMoVal) March 19, 2022

Initially dedicated in 2007, the Moreno Valley Veterans Memorial features large granite panels upon which the names of Moreno Valley soldiers killed in action are inscribed. The star-shaped memorial is a bronze battlefield cross statue titled “Fallen Soldier.” It was created by Richard Rist of The Large Art Company of Baltimore, Maryland. The sculpture consists of a pair of military boots, an M16 rifle with the barrel down between the boots, and a combat helmet on top. The inscribed names of military veterans surround the Memorial.

Anyone with information about the incident was urged to contact the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department at (951) 486-6700 or CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department at (951) 940.6900.