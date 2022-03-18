ONTARIO (CBSLA) — Police are searching for a shooting suspect who wounded multiple victims at an Ontario Inn.
According to the Ontario Police Department, the shooting happened at about 4:30 p.m. at the Best Ontario Inn on the 1000 W. block of Mission Avenue.
Police did not specify how many victims there were but confirmed that no victims had died.
All of the victims were transported to the hospital in an unknown condition. Police have not apprehended the suspect as of yet.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.