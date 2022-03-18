ALISO VIEJO (CBSLA) – A man was shot and killed in Aliso Viejo in the early morning hours Friday.
The shooting was reported before 12:15 a.m. in the area of Via Jacinto and Via San Miguel, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.
Deputies arrived on scene to find a man in his 20s outside a home with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene. His name was not immediately released.
The suspect fled the area and remains at large, the sheriff's department said. There was no suspect description and no word of a motive.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting, and exactly where it occurred, were unclear.