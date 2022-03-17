LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Just a day after losing linebacker Von Miller on a monster contract sending him to Buffalo, the Los Angeles Rams bolstered an already strong offensive unit with the signing of star wide receiver Allen Robinson.
Rams are giving former Bears’ WR Allen Robinson a three-year, $45 million deal that includes $30 million guaranteed, per source.
Rams still have money left over for Odell Beckham Jr. and hope to re-sign him, per sources.
The deal is reportedly worth $45 million — $30 million of which is guaranteed – over three years.
Robinson, 28, finally freed from the Chicago Bears after multiple years of contract negotiation disputes, will now play with the third team over the course of his NFL career.
He was originally drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars back in 2014 out of Penn State.
Since then, he’s quietly been one of the league’s better receivers, totaling 6,409 yards and 495 receptions, including 40 touchdowns in 100 games played.
Injuries have marred portions of Robinson’s career thus far, but when healthy he’s put together three 1,000 yard seasons, including 2015 when he led the league in touchdown receptions.
He's been named to one Pro Bowl.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Rams plan to attempt to re-sign fellow wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. as well.