LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Police Department officers, as well as K9 units, confiscated over 260 pounds of methamphetamines, multiple firearms and over $50,000 in a drug bust Thursday.
Images from the scene show a staggering amount of narcotics, with dozens of bags littering the floor of a residence.
Your #GND Detectives & K9 Keisa taking a bite out of crime! *4 arrested *261 lbs of methamphetamine *2 rifles, *1 ghost gun *ammunition & $55K seized! Removing dangerous drugs and weapons off our streets. Doing their part to keep YOU and your family safe! #LAPD #ItsWhatWeDo pic.twitter.com/gPw9UmRQWZ
— Lillian L. Carranza🇺🇸 (@LAPDCARRANZA) March 18, 2022
Lillian Carranza, LAPD’s Commanding Officer for the Gang and Narcotics Division, tweeted out a series of photos with detailed information on the seizure, disclosing that four people were also taken into custody as a result.
In all, 261 pounds of meth, three firearms, including two rifles, one ghost gun and ammunition, and $55,000 dollars were confiscated from the scene.