CBS News Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Confiscated Narcotics, Drug Bust, Gang and narcotics unit, K9 Unit, Los Angeles Police Department

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Police Department officers, as well as K9 units, confiscated over 260 pounds of methamphetamines, multiple firearms and over $50,000 in a drug bust Thursday.

Images from the scene show a staggering amount of narcotics, with dozens of bags littering the floor of a residence.

Lillian Carranza, LAPD’s Commanding Officer for the Gang and Narcotics Division, tweeted out a series of photos with detailed information on the seizure, disclosing that four people were also taken into custody as a result.

In all, 261 pounds of meth, three firearms, including two rifles, one ghost gun and ammunition, and $55,000 dollars were confiscated from the scene.