VICTORVILLE (CBSLA) – A brush fire broke out in the Oro Grande community of San Bernardino County Monday afternoon, just north of Victorville in the Mojave Desert.
The Heritage Fire was reported at about 1 p.m. in the 14700 block of Heritage Way, near the National Trails Highway, and quickly spread.
The fire burned well into the night buoyed by “numerous wind shifts,” the San Bernardino County Fire Department reported.
A chopper with the Orange County Fire Authority’s Fire Integrated Realtime Intelligence System (FIRIS) flew over the blaze Monday night and mapped it at 454 acres. The SBCFD said the fire was 10% contained.
An evacuation warning was in place from residents from Melrose Avenue south to Roy Rogers Drive, and between Bryman Road and the Mojave River bottom.
Crews Tuesday were hoping to extend containment lines. It’s unclear if any structures have been destroyed. The fire department noted that smoke from the blaze would be visible throughout the High Desert, with the possibility that the fire activity could continue to grow as the day gets warmer.
CAL Fire and the Victorville Fire Department were assisting SBCFD in the air and ground attack.
OCFA’s Intel 12 with an updated video of the Heritage Incident, San Bernardino County, Fire is mapped at 454 acres. pic.twitter.com/nwdmqTO8UE
— FIRIS (@FIRIS) March 15, 2022