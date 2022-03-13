SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — San Bernardino County Fire Department crews were engaged with a commercial structure fire near I-215 Freeway Sunday.
The Second Alarm fire was reported just before 5:45 p.m. on University Parkway.
Due to the heavy fire activity and lack of progress, crews were forced into defensive mode after several minutes on scene.
When crews arrived heavy smoke and fire could be seen escaping from the roof of the building.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.