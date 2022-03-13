MISSION HILLS (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a 26-year-old man from San Fernando.
Just after 3 a.m. Sunday, authorities responded to a call of a shooting that occurred in front of a bar in the 15400 block of Chatsworth Street in Mission Hills.
When they arrived, they found the victim laying on the sidewalk, unconscious, not breathing, and suffering of a gunshot wound.
Lifesaving measures were performed but the man died at the scene.
No witnesses have come forward. Anyone with more information was asked to call Valley Bureau Homicide Detective Steve Castro at (818) 374-1925.
The victim’s name has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.