PHOENIX, Ariz. (CBSLA) —With his second quarter assist, his second of the game, in Sunday night’s matchup against the Phoenix Suns, LeBron James became the first player in NBA history to reach the 30K/10K/10K threshold, totaling at least 30,000 points and 10,000 rebounds and assists in the course of his career.
LeBron is Top 10 in NBA history in both points scored and assists, sitting in third-overall in points with 36,793 and seventh-overall in assists with 9,998 prior to Sunday's game.
To pass other Lakers great Magic Johnson, James will need 141 more assists to move into sixth all-time. He is also just 135 points away from passing Karl Malone to become the second-leading scorer in the history of the game.
His name is littered amongst the record books, as he now holds Top 10 spots on most NBA All-Time lists including steals, free throws made and field goals made.