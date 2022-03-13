CBS News Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Officers with Long Beach Police Department were dispatched early Sunday morning after reports of a deceased female on the beach.

The body was located in the beach area between Junipero Beach and Alamitos Beach in Long Beach, near the bike path in the area.

Authorities detailed that the body of the woman, who appeared to be in her 30s, was lying in a suspicious location adjacent to a building north of the bike path.

The lack of explanation of death resulted in detectives beginning a homicide investigation.

The person’s identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin and examination by the Coroner’s Officer.

Anyone with information on the incident was urged to contact Homicide Detectives Donald Collier or Leticia Gamoba at (562) 570-7244.