LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Dodgers signed utility infielder Hanser Alberto Sunday, another in the flurry of signings taking the baseball world by storm after the 99-day lockout officially ended.
The deal is reportedly for one year guaranteed, along with a club option for the 2023 season, meaning two year’s worth of team control for the Dodgers.
Alberto, 29, most recently played for the Kansas City Royals in 2021, where he hit .270 with two homers and 24 RBIs in 103 games.
It was his only year with the Royals after spending the previous two as a Baltimore Oriole. His best season came 2019 while in Baltimore when he hit .305 with 12 home runs and 54 runs driven in, spending the majority of his time between second and third base.
Alberto has played the majority of his career at second base, with solid chunks of playing time at both third base and shortstop as well. He’s also played a few games each at first base and in left field.
Signed out of the Dominican Republic by the Texas Rangers, Alberto’s big league career began in 2015. In the time since, he’s hit .276/.298/.383, totaling 17 homers and 106 RBIs in 1,228 plate appearances.