LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – Dozens demonstrated Saturday outside the Bottoms Up Bar in Long Beach, which is across the street from the deadly hit and run crash that killed Jose Palacios and his 3 year old daughter Samantha on Tuesday.

After the Long Beach Police Department identified the driver as 24-year old Octavio Islas, a patron of the bar before crashing into the family’s apartment, the little girl’s mother, brother and the community want the bar shut down.

“I don’t have a word for like a mother feel when you lost a little girl,” Esnelia Palacios, wife and mother of the victims, respectively, said.

“I never want to see my mom… like this. It’s hard to see her cry. Hard to see her in pain,” Salvador Palacios, son and brother said.

Security video from the bar on March 1st captured a Ram pick-up truck crashing into the Palacios’ apartment.

Since the video’s release, the bar has said after reviewing indoor footage, it believes the hit and run suspect had been a customer before the crash.

“We hurt with them and I understand their pain. I understand their anger,” Botttoms Up general manager Marlow Stanford said. “We don’t know all of the information yet. We have worked with the police officers. Long beach police. We’ve given them footage.”

The Long Beach Police Department has released photos of Islas as the truck driver who ran from the deadly crash.

California Assemblyman Mike Gipson says he wants to see accountability.

“What I’m going to do is go to Sacramento and try to get the liquor license revoked from this business establishment,” Gipson said.

Meanwhile, Samantha’s family has a direct plea to Octavio Islas.

“Turn yourself in. It’s time. It’s not fair that we still have to live with that ending,” Salvador Palacios said.

On Tuesday, the Long Beach City Council will hold a vote on a 25-thousand dollar reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.