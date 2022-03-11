ONTARIO (CBSLA) — Topgolf, the entertainment venue that combines golf driving ranges with drinks, food, and music, opens today in Ontario.
Southern California’s first Topgolf opened today off the 10 Freeway, near Cucamonga-Guasti Regional Park. The three-level venue includes 102 open-air hitting bays, an outdoor patio, rooftop terrace, and a private event space.
Officials from throughout the region were on hand to cut the ribbon at a grand opening ceremony.
“Topgolf will be an outstanding entertainment asset that will attract people from all over Southern California to San Bernardino County,” Curt Hagman, chairman of the San Bernardino County Board Of Supervisors, said in a statement.
Topgolf will deepen its presence in Southern California later this year when it opens a second location in El Segundo on Pacific Coast Highway, just south of LAX.