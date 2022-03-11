SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) – Investigators are looking for a driver who brandished a gun during an apparent road rage incident in Simi Valley Thursday night.
The incident occurred at about 6 p.m. The victim told Simi Valley police that his he was being tailgated by the suspect as he exited the 118 Freeway at Tapo Canyon.
When the victim pulled his car over, the suspect did the same, got out and walked towards the victim holding the gun, police said. The victim then ran into a backyard and called 911.
By the time officers arrived on scene, the suspect was gone, police said.
A photo of the suspect's car has ben released. He was described as a Hispanic man, maybe 18 or 19 years old.
Anyone with information should call police at 805-583-6950.