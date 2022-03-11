LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles Police Department officer required medical attention Friday after the motorcycle he was riding collided with another vehicle in Chinatown.
The incident occurred on Alpine Street and North Main Street at around 4:20 p.m. Friday afternoon.
It was not immediately clear what caused the collision, but authorities disclosed that both the officer and the other driver involved would be okay.
The officer was transported to a hospital for medical care after complaints of pain.
Investigators revealed that no drugs or alcohol were considered to be a factor in the collision, as the driver remained on scene to cooperate with those looking into the incident.