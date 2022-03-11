FONTANA (CBSLA) – A fire driven by winds of more than 40 miles per hour tore through a mobile home park in Fontana early Friday morning, destroying at least one home and damaging several more.
The fire was reported at around 12:30 a.m. in the 15200 block of Orchid Street. San Bernardino County firefighters arrived on scene to find the flames spreading quickly through a mobile home park, driven by powerful winds.
Several downed power lines and live ammunition created challenges for crews, the fire department said.
It took firefighters about one hour to bring it under control. There were no reported injuries.
The blaze destroyed one mobile home and five detached garages, according to the fire department. It caught fire to three power poles and several palm trees.
There was no immediate word on a cause.