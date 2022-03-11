LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Police Department officers were investigating a hit-and-run that occurred in Boyle Heights Friday evening.
One suspect was apprehended, though the passenger in the vehicle is said to have fled from the scene. Authorities disclosed that they knew the passenger and they were waiting for an opportunity to apprehend them.READ MORE: No. 13 UCLA Beats No. 21 USC 69-59 in Pac-12 Semifinals
It was not immediately clear how the event unfolded, though it was known that the vehicle which came to a stop on Fourth Street and Concord Avenue after crashing into a parked vehicle was also involved in a hit-and-run several blocks from the second incident.READ MORE: Authorities Warn Public As Catalytic Converter Theft Numbers Rise Across County
A person in their 70s was being treated for injuries as a result of the collision.
Prior to the arrest, the suspect led authorities on a brief pursuit, where authorities believe one of the two occupants threw a firearm out of the vehicle.MORE NEWS: LeBron James Scores 50, Rallies Lakers Past Wizards For 122-109 Win