NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) — One person has been detained Thursday morning after crashing a speedboat into at least two other boats, and damaging a dock in Newport Beach.
The crash followed the theft of a boat, according to Newport Beach police. A large power boat was seen being towed from the scene by the Orange County Sheriff's Department.
Information was not released about the person who stole the boat.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.