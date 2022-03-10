DEVELOPING:Sentencing Hearing Underway In Jussie Smollett Case
By CBSLA Staff
NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) — One person has been detained Thursday morning after crashing a speedboat into at least two other boats, and damaging a dock in Newport Beach.

(credit: CBS)

The crash followed the theft of a boat, according to Newport Beach police. A large power boat was seen being towed from the scene by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Information was not released about the person who stole the boat.

No injuries were reported.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.