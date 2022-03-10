SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Santa Ana High School was placed on locked down Thursday due to a report made to the Santa Ana Police Department.
Officers responded to the call of a threat at Santa Ana High School located at the 500 block of W. Walnut Street. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department and Santa Ana Unified School District Police Department were on site responding to the incident.
#PublicAdvisory Police Activity in the area of the 500 block of W. Walnut Street. Please stay away from the area. More information to follow #SAPDPIO #onscene
“Out of an abundance of caution, Santa Ana High School has been placed on lockdown due to a report made to the Santa Ana Police Department,” the school said in a letter to parents and guardians.
"No one is currently allowed in or out of the campus to help ensure the safety of our students and staff."
According to the school, students are safe and all security protocols are being followed.
It was not immediately clear what was said in the report made to the police.
People were told to avoid the area.
At about 3:10 p.m., police confirmed that there was no active shooter nor any injuries. At this point, police believe that it is only a threat.