SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – LAPD officers were in pursuit of a wanted for possession of a firearm Thursday evening.
The suspect threw the firearm out of the vehicle during the pursuit, which officers are said to have recovered. He was driving a black Honda Civic.READ MORE: 'I Think It’s A Serious Homeless Problem': Man Suffers Multiple Stab Wounds To Neck In Random Assault By Homeless Man In Chinatown
At least two occupants were said to be in the vehicle.READ MORE: CHP Pursuit Of Shooting Suspects Ends In Baldwin Park
It was not immediately clear where the pursuit began, but authorities were led down Southbound 110 Freeway through South Los Angeles towards Rosecrans.
As soon as Sky9 Chopper arrived overhead, the suspect stopped the vehicle and exited near San Pedro on Gaffey Street.MORE NEWS: Windy Weather Blows Through Southland
Authorities took both suspects into custody shortly after.