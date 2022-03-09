SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A volunteer at a Garden Grove church has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, and authorities believe he may have more victims.
READ MORE: USPS To Host Three Job Fairs In Los Angeles
Terry Lyn Myers, 65, was arrested on March 2 in connection with the sexual assault of a minor in the 1990s, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. He is being held at Orange County Jail on $1 million bail.READ MORE: Wind Advisory Issued For Antelope Valley
Investigators say Myers has been a volunteer at multiple churches in Orange County, including at Grace Community Church, formerly known as Nutwood Church, in Garden Grove between 1995 and 2013. Since 2013, Myers had been volunteering at MidCities Baptist Church in Westminster, authorities said.MORE NEWS: Cow Safely Captured After Running Loose On 210 Freeway In Lake View Terrace
Because of Myers’ role at the churches and his access to children, investigators say he may have more victims. Anyone with information about Myers or believes they are a victim can contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Department at (714) 647-7419.