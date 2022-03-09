LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles City Council on Wednesday could vote to end the city’s mandate requiring proof of vaccination to enter most indoor public spaces.

The city ordinance, which took effect Nov. 8, requires people over age 12 to show proof of vaccination before patronizing indoor restaurants, gyms, entertainment and recreational facilities and personal care establishments.

The law also requires people to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend outdoor events with 5,000 or more people.

Wednesday’s motion calls for rolling back the requirements, although individual businesses would be permitted to voluntarily require proof of vaccination from patrons.

If the motion is passed by the full council, the city attorney will be instructed to prepare a new ordinance and bring it back to the council for a final vote.

The motion would bring the city in line with L.A. County, which last week dropped its requirement that people show proof of vaccination to patronize bars, nightclubs, lounges and outdoor mega-events. L.A. County also lifted its indoor mask mandate, regardless of vaccination status.

People attending indoor mega-events of 1,000 or more, such as a sporting event, are still required to show proof of COVID vaccination or a recent negative test.

Vaccine verification or a negative test is also still required for workers at health care facilities and congregate-care facilities.

L.A. also enforces a vaccination mandate for its city employees, who were required to be inoculated against COVID-19 by Dec. 18 ore receive a religious or medical exemption. City Councilman Joe Buscaino, who is running for mayor, has called for that mandate to be repealed.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Police Department reported that three employees had been fired for violating the city’s vaccine mandate. More than 2,000 LAPD exemptions are pending.

