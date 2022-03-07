LANCASTER (CBSLA) – Authorities Monday sought the public’s help to find an 86-year-old woman with dementia who was reported missing in Lancaster.
Morjorie Chung was last seen about 3 p.m. Wednesday at her home in the 44200 block of Kingtree Avenue, near the Antelope Valley Medical Center, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Lizette Falcon .
Chung is Black, 5-feet-7 inches tall and weighs 168 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to contact the LASD Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online.