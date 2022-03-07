SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — Police arrested a 29-year-old man for stabbing someone multiple times in front of a Salvation Army early Monday morning.
According to the Santa Monica Police Department, officers responded to the Salvation Army off of Fourth Street to investigate an apparent assault with a deadly weapon. A witness identified Michael Montgomery as the suspect. Police said the witness saw Montgomery strike and stab the victim multiple times. The victim pleaded with the suspect to stop. Montgomery responded by kicking and dragging the victim.READ MORE: Woman, 86, With Dementia Reported Missing In Lancaster
SMPD soon detained Michael Montgomery in the area of Fourth Street and Colorado Avenue and found a folding knife on him.READ MORE: LA County Still Urges Mask Wearing, Although Mandate Is Gone
Officers found the victim in front of the Salvation Army and rendered first aid until fire crews arrived. The victim was suffering from multiple stab wounds and was transported to a local hospital.
The victim is still in critical but stable condition.MORE NEWS: 2 Hurt, 1 Seriously, In 2-Car Crash Involving Pedestrian In Tarzana
Montgomery was booked for attempted murder and kidnapping.