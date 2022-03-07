TARZANA (CBSLA) – Two people were injured, one seriously, in a two-car collision involving a pedestrian in Tarzana Monday, authorities said.
The collision was reported about 3:30 p.m. in the area of 19500 W. Ventura Blvd., near Shirley Avenue, according to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The pedestrian was pulled from underneath one of the vehicles before LAFD paramedics arrived, and was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
One of the drivers sustained minor injuries, but it was not immediately known if that driver was also taken to a hospital.
The cause of the collision was under investigation.