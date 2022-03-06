SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — The 37th Annual Film Independent Spirit Awards returned to the stage Sunday after resorting to a virtual ceremony in 2021 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The festivities took place at The Victorian in Santa Monica, adjacent to the beach home to the Santa Monica Pier. The awards show is traditionally held to honor films distributed by companies other than Hollywood’s top studios.

For a production to be selected for eligibility in the award show, they must cost less than $22.5 million to make.

Nick Offerman and wife Megan Mullaly hosted the awards show, which was also broadcast live on IFC. Sunday’s show saw “The Lost Daughter,” directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, take home the night’s top honors with both the Best Feature and Best Director awards.

Among the several entertainers presenting awards were Javier Bardem, Kristen Stewart, Rosario Dawson, Taika Waititi, Bob Odenkirk, Chloé Zhao and Andrew Garfield.

Full list of winners at the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards, with other nominations:

FILM CATEGORIES

Best Feature (Award given to the producer)

“The Lost Daughter” – Producers: Charles Dorfman, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Osnat Handelsman Keren, Talia Kleinhendler

“C’mon C’mon” – Producers: Chelsea Barnard, Andrea Longacre-White, Lila Yacoub

“A Chiara” – Producers: Jonas Carpignano, Paolo Carpignano, Jon Coplon, Ryan Zacarias

“The Novice” – Producers: Ryan Hawkins, Kari Hollend, Steven Sims, Zack Zucker

“Zola” – Producers: Kara Baker, Dave Franco, Elizabeth Haggard, David Hinojosa, Vince Jolivette, Christine Vachon, Gia Walsh

Best First Feature (Award given to the director and producer)

“7 Days” – Director: Roshan Sethi; Producers: Liz Cardenas, Mel Eslyn

“Holler” – Director: Nicole Riegel; Producers: Adam Cobb, Rachel Gould, Katie McNeill, Jamie Patricof, Christy Spitzer Thornton

“Queen of Glory” – Director: Nana Mensah; Producers: Baff Akoto, Anya Migdal, Kelley Robins Hicks, Jamund Washington

“Test Pattern” – Director/Producer: Shatara Michelle Ford; Producers: Pin-Chun Liu, Yu-Hao Su

“Wild Indian” – Director/Producer: Lyle Mitchell Corbine, Jr.; Producers: Thomas Mahoney, Eric Tavitian

John Cassavetes Award (Award given to the best feature made for under $500,000; award given to the writer, director and producer.)

“Shiva Baby” – Writer/Director/Producer: Emma Seligman; Producers: Kieran Altmann, Katie Schiller, Lizzie Shapiro

“Cryptozoo” – Writer/Director: Dash Shaw; Producers: Tyler Davidson, Kyle Martin, Jane Samborski, Bill Way

“Jockey” – Writer/Director/Producer: Clint Bentley; Writer/Producer: Greg Kwedar; Producer: Nancy Schafer

“Sweet Thing” – Writer/Director: Alexandre Rockwell; Producers: Louis Anania, Haley Anderson, Kenan Baysal

“This is Not a War Story” – Writer/Director/Producer: Talia Lugacy; Producers: Noah Lang, Julian West

Best Director Award

Maggie Gyllenhaal – “The Lost Daughter”

Janicza Bravo – “Zola”

Lauren Hadaway – “The Novice”

Mike Mills – “C’mon C’mon”

Ninja Thyberg – “Pleasure”

Best Screenplay

Maggie Gyllenhaal – “The Lost Daughter”

Nikole Beckwith – “Together Together”

Janicza Bravo, Jeremy O. Harris – “Zola”

Mike Mills – “C’mon C’mon”

Todd Stephens – “Swan Song”

Best First Screenplay

Michael Sarnoski, Vanessa Block – “Pig”

Matt Fifer, Sheldon D. Brown – “Cicada”

Fran Kanz – “Mass”

Shatara Michelle Ford – “Test Pattern”

Lyle Mitchell Corbine, Jr. – “Wild Indian”

Best Male Lead

Simon Rex – “Red Rocket”

Clifton Collins Jr. – “Jockey”

Frankie Faison – “The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain”

Michael Greyeyes – “Wild Indian”

Udo Kier – “Swan Song”

Best Female Lead

Taylour Paige – “Zola”

Isabelle Fuhrman – “The Novice”

Brittany S. Hall – “Test Pattern”

Patti Harrison – “Together Together”

Kali Reis – “Catch the Fair One”

Best Documentary (Award given to the director and producer)

“Summer of Soul (…Or When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) – Director: Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson; Producers: David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, Joseph Patel

“Ascension” – Director/Producer: Jessica Kingdon; Producers: Kira Simon-Kennedy, Nathan Truesdell

“Flee” – Director: Jonas Poher Rasmussen; Producers: Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen

“In the Same Breath” – Director/Producer: Nanfu Wang; Producers: Christopher Clements, Julie Goldman, Carolyn Hepburn, Jialing Zhang

“Procession” – Director: Robert Greene; Producers: Susan Bedusa, Bennett Elliott, Douglas Tirola

Best Supporting Male

Troy Kotsur – “CODA”

Colman Domingo – “Zola”

Meeko Gattuso – “Queen of Glory”

Will Patton – “Sweet Thing”

Chaske Spencer – “Wild Indian”

Best Supporting Female

Ruth Negga – “Passing”

Jessie Buckley – “The Lost Daughter”

Amy Forsyth – “The Novice”

Revika Reustle – “Pleasure”

Suzanna Son – “Red Rocket”

Best International Film

“Drive My Car” (Japan) – Director: Ryusuke Hamaguchi

“Compartment No. 6” (Finland/Russia) – Director: Juho Kuosmanen

“Parallel Mothers” (Spain) – Director: Pedro Almodóvar

“Pebbles” (India) – Director: P S Vinothraj

“Petite Maman” (France) – Director: Céline Sciamma

“Prayers for the Stolen (Mexico) – Director: Tatiana Huezo

Best Editing

Joi McMillon – “Zola”

Affonso Gonçalves – “A Chiara”

Ali Greer – “The Nowhere Inn”

Enrico Natale – “The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain”

Lauren Hadaway, Nathan Nugent – “The Novice”

Best Cinematography

Edu Grau – “Passing”

Lol Crawley – “The Humans”

Tim Curtin – “A Chiara”

Ante Cheng, Matthew Chuang – “Blue Bayou”

Ari Wegner – “Zola”

Robert Altman Award (Award given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast)

“Mass” – Director: Fran Kranz; Casting Directors: Henry Russell Bergstein, Allison Estrin; Ensemble Cast: Kagen Albright, Reed Birney, Michelle N. Carter, Ann Dowd, Jason Isaacs, Martha Plimpton, Breeda Wool

TELEVISION CATEGORIES

Best New Scripted Series (Award given to the Creator, Executive Producer, Co-Executive Producer)

“Reservation Dogs” – Creators/Executive Producers: Sterlin Harjo, Taika Waititi; Executive Producer: Garrett Basch

“Blindspotting” – Creators/Executive Producers: Rafael Casal, Daveed Diggs; Executive Producers: Jess Wu Calder, Keith Calder, Ken Lee, Tim Palen, Emily Gerson Saines, Seith Mann

“It’s a Sin” – Executive Producers: Russell T Davies, Peter Hoar, Nicola Shindler

“The Underground Railroad” – Creator/Executive Producer: Barry Jenkins; Executive Producers: Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Colson Whitehead, Richard Heus, Jacqueline Hoyt

“We Are Lady Parts” – Creator: Nida Manzoor; Executive Producers: Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Surian Fletcher-Jones, Mark Freeland

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series (Award given to the Creator, Executive Producer, Co-Executive Producer)

“Black and Missing” – Series By/Executive Producers: Soledad O’Brien, Geeta Gandbhir; Executive Producers: Jo Honig, Patrick Conway, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, Sara Rodriguez

“The Choe Show” – Creator/Executive Producer: David Choe; Executive Producers; Matt Revelli, Christopher C. Chen, Hiro Murai, Nate Matteson

“The Lady and the Dale” – Executive Producers: Mark Duplass, Jay Duplass, Mel Eslyn, Allen Bain, Andre Gaines, Nick Cammilleri, Alana Carithers, Zackary Drucker, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller

“Nuclear Family” – Series By: Ry Russo-Young; Produced By: Dan Cogan, Warren Fischer; Executive Producers: Liz Garbus, Julie Gaither, Jon Bardin, Leah Holzer, Peter Saraf, Alex Turtletaub, Jenny Raskin, Geralyn White Dreyfous, Lauren Haber, Maria Zuckerman, Christine Connor, Ryan Heller, Barbara Dobkin, Eric Dobkin, Andrea Van Beuren, Joe Landauer

“Philly D.A.” – Creators: Ted Passon, Yoni Brook, Nicole Salazar; Produced By: Josh Penn, Michael Gottwald; Executive Producers: Dawn Porter, Sally Jo Fifer, Lois Vossen, Ryan Chanatry, Gena Konstantinakos, Jeff Seelbach, Patty Quillin; Co-Executive Producers: Nion McEvoy, Leslie Berriman

Best Male Performance in a New Scripted Series

Lee Jung-Jae – “Squid Game”

Olly Alexander – “It’s a Sin”

Murray Bartlett – “The White Lotus”

Michael Greyeyes – “Rutherford Falls”

Ashley Thomas – “THEM: Covenant”

Best Female Performance in a New Scripted Series

Thuso Mbedu – “The Underground Railroad”

Deborah Ayorinde – “THEM: Covenant”

Jasmine Cephas Jones – “Blindspotting”

Jana Schmieding – “Rutherford Falls”

Anjana Vasan – “We Are Lady Parts”

Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series