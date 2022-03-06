LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Sticker shock continues to hit Southland drivers as gas prices continue to climb with no relief in sight.
In the Southland, gas prices have continued to climb with the average price of a gallon of gas at $5.38 for Los Angeles and Orange counties; $5.26 per gallon for the Inland Empire; and $5.31 per gallon for Ventura County. At some locations, prices are around $6.65 per gallon.
Nationwide, the average driver is spending about $16 more, as compared to the same time last year, to fill up a tank.
Analysts say this is due to the possibility of a supply shortage because traders, shippers, insurance companies and banks are avoiding Russian oil transactions as they don't want to violate Western sanctions.
It remains unclear how long the record-high gas prices will last.