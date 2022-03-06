GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding a stabbing in Garden Grove that left a 36-year-old man injured.
The incident unfolded in the 12800 block of Safford just after 10 a.m. Saturday.
It was then that police responded to a home and located a stabbing victim on the front lawn. He was taken to the hospital after life-saving measures were rendered. He is currently listed in critical condition at a hospital.
The suspect fled.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with any information was asked to contact the Garden Grove Police Department, Detective Rogers at (714) 741-5413.