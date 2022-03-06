LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – California Highway Patrol officials issued a Sigalert Sunday for the closure of all northbound 110 Freeway lanes following a multi-vehicle collision.
The collision was reportedly caused by a wrong-way driver, who collided head-on with another vehicle.
First reports of the collision were made just before 10:30 p.m.
Los Angeles Fire Department crews were on scene, according to a report from CHP, which also disclosed that three vehicles were potentially involved in the crash.
At least two people were reported to be injured.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.