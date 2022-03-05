COMMERCE (CBSLA) – A woman was shot to death Saturday in an unincorporated area near Commerce.
Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies responded at 1:24 a.m. to the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Telegraph Road north of the 5 Freeway, said Deputy Miguel Meza of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
There is no additional information available at this time.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online.