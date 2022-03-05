LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two men were killed and another seriously injured early Friday morning in a collision on a 710 Freeway off-ramp in the El Sereno area.
The crash was caused a speeding SUV that was exiting the freeway when it crashed into a curb and then a recycling center, killing two men and injuring a third.
It was reported just after 12:45 a.m. Friday on the Valley Boulevard off-ramp.
California Highway Patrol officials were investigating the incident.
The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified the two victims as Los Angeles residents David Ayala, 20, and Joel Frias, 25.
Another man, 24-years-old, was in the backseat of a vehicle involved, and he was transported to LAC + USC Medical Center with injuries considered to be major.
Anyone with information on the crash was asked to contact CHP Officer J. Vargas or Officer M. Lizarraga at (213) 980-4600.