ARCADIA (CBSLA) — An Arcadia man shot another man during an attempted burglary in Arcadia Saturday morning.
The suspect had entered the home of the man at around 1 a.m. on Tyler Avenue, when the homeowner shot him.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were dispatched to the scene where they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby medical facility for treatment.
The suspect’s condition was unknown.
It was unclear what items, if any, were taken from the residence, or if any other people were involved.