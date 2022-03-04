LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – At least two people were killed when a speeding SUV lost control coming off the 710 Freeway in El Sereno early Friday morning.
The collision occurred at about 12:45 a.m. on Valley Boulevard, just off the 710 Freeway.
The SUV was exiting the northbound 710 offramp onto Valley Boulevard when the driver lost control and careened into a fence and brick wall, according to Los Angeles police.
Two people were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names were not immediately released. It’s unclear if anyone was else was in the vehicle.
The SUV was likely speeding at the time of the crash.
“Definitely a high speed crash, looking at just the damage to the vehicle into a block wall, speed was definitely a factor,” California Highway Patrol Sgt. Adam Taylor said.