RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – With the average price of a gallon of gas hitting record highs in some areas, officials at the Riverside Transit Agency have made bus travel around town and beyond for just $.25 a choice mode of transportation for many in the Inland Empire.

Drivers everywhere are hurting from astronomical gas prices, including Jayjay Collins who spent $50 for a little more than 10 gallons.

“It’s really high, like extra high. I think they should go down,” he said.

Unfortunately, gas prices going down is wishful thinking. Experts predict that high gas prices are here to stay, which has a lot of people exploring other forms of transportation.

For the last year, Jesus Pulido has been a frequent user of the Riverside Transit Agency.

“Riverside, Moreno Valley. I even go to the beach sometimes, when I have free time,” Pulido said.

Bus rides usually cost Pulido $1.75, but this March and April, riders can get around anywhere in the RTA system for just $.25, while college students and kids can ride for free and dial-a-ride services are just $1 per zone.

“We’re celebrating our 45th birthday. So, we thought it’d be a good idea to rollback prices to what they were in back in 1977, which was a quarter,” said Bradley Weaver, RTA spokesman.

During the pandemic, RTA saw a dramatic drop in ridership. January 2022, the public transit system had 292,000 passengers compared to 732,000 in Jan. 2020, but the agency hopes the latest incentives will boost the numbers.

“People are returning to work, students are returning to school, and we have sky high gas prices. We’re definitely seeing a bigger demand for our service.”

For daily users, like Pulido, the savings are appreciated.

“Any money you can save is a blessing.”

One of the most popular routes is the express to Disneyland. Pulido said he’s hoping to take advantage of the no gas, no-parking perks of riding the bus.

“Get the family ready, right? That’s like $1,50 for five people. You can’t beat that, right?”