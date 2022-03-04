LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – On Friday, authorities sought the public’s help locating a 48-year-old man with schizophrenia who was last contacted in Los Angeles county.
John Michael Wehrly last spoke with family members about 10:50 a.m. on Oct. 14, though his exact whereabouts were not known, according to Deputy David Yoo of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Wehrly is white, 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 280 pounds, with brown eyes, curly brown hair and a full beard. He is also known to frequent the Whittier area.
Anyone with information on Wehrly’s whereabouts was asked to contact the LASD Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
