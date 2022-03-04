LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Mitchell Ryan, the actor known for wide-spanning career in both film and television, died Friday. He was 88-years-old.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ryan died of congestive heart failure at his home in Los Angeles.
Originally born in Cincinnati, Ohio, he served in the United States Navy during the Korean War before his acting career began.
He first gained popularity with his role on soap opera “Dark Shadows,” where he starred in over 100 episodes. He would go on to appear in several television shows like “Dharma and Greg,” “All My Children,” “The A-Team,” “Hot Pursuit” and “Murder, She Wrote” throughout his career which spanned over six decades.
He also starred in dozens of films including: “High Plains Drifter,” “Grosse Point Blank,” “Magnum Force,” “Two Minute Warning,” “Liar Liar,” “Lethal Weapon” and “Judge Dredd.”
Ryan was also at one point the President of the Screen Actors Guild Foundation.
He had three children with his first wife, and is survived by his stepdaughter, his wife, and five grandchildren.