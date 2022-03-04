WATTS (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Fire Department crews were engaged with their second apartment building fire of the night in Watts just after 10:05 p.m.
The first fire was reported at around 9:30 p.m. on the second-floor of a two-story apartment building on East 103rd Street, which took 43 firefighters a little over 20 minutes to contain within the lone apartment.
They were called to the scene of a second fire less than a mile away, on South Juniper Street at a separate apartment building, which also showed heavy smoke and fire escaping from one of the building’s units.This fire was reported knocked down after 34 minutes with 46 firefighters on scene.
LAFD officials disclosed that both of the units involved were vacant, and no injuries were involved in either.
Investigators were working to determine cause in both blazes.
Both fires were within the Jordan Downs Public Housing Units in Watts, the 700 unit public housing apartment complex consisting of over 100 different townhouse style units.