ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – A man was shot and killed by Anaheim police early Thursday morning.
The fatal shooting occurred at 3:50 a.m. in the 600 block of South Resh Street, Anaheim police Sgt. Shane Carringer confirmed to CBSLA.
The victim, who died at the scene, was not immediately identified. A gun was also recovered.
According to Carringer, the incident began at about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday night. The circumstances leading up to the shooting were unclear. No further details were confirmed.
