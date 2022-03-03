ENCINO (CBSLA) – A man in his 80s was shot to death and a man in his 60s was pistol-whipped during what police are calling a home invasion robbery in Encino Wednesday.
Stuart Herman of Encino died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.
Los Angeles Police Department officers were sent at about 5:25 p.m. to a home in the 4500 block of Densmore Avenue, near the 405 Freeway, on reports of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to a department statement.
Upon their arrival, police learned that a white SUV with two suspects arrived at the home and after entering the home they fired several shots, according to police.
The younger victim in his 60s arrived a short time later and was pistol-whipped.
The suspects drove away from the scene and were still at large.
Police said that according to a preliminary investigation it appears that this might not be the first crime committed by the suspects, due to the level of violence.
A description of the suspects was not immediately available.