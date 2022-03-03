BELLFLOWER (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responding to a street takeover shot and killed a man in Bellflower early Thursday morning.
The shooting occurred in the area of Artesia Boulevard and Downey Avenue at 12:10 a.m.
According to the sheriff’s department, the situation unfolded when deputies were first dispatched to a nearby street takeover. As some of the racers were trying to disperse, a collision then occurred, which was captured on video.
Then, at some point, deputies opened fire on a suspect in the same general area. He was taken to a hospital, where, according to his mother, he died of his injuries. His mother told CBSLA that he was a 32-year-old father of six. She alleges the shooting occurred after deputies asked her son to drop a garden hoe.
No deputies were hurt. The sheriff’s department did not provide any details on the shooting or disclose whether the man was armed. It’s unclear if the takeover was in any way linked to the shooting.
The exact circumstances of the incident remain unclear.