ENCINO (CBSLA) – Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were investigating a fatal shooting at an Encino residence Wednesday night.
The incident was reported at 5:25 p.m., according to police, at a home in the 4500 block of Densmore Avenue.
A second person was reported injured, though the extent of their injuries is unknown.
Authorities said that homicide detectives were notified. No other information was immediately available.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for details).