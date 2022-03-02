PASADENA (CBSLA) — Foodies rejoice! A luxury food and beverage festival is returning to the Rose Bowl next month.
The Masters of Taste food festival is returning to Pasadena on Sunday, April 3 after being canceled for the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.READ MORE: Police Investigating Fatal Shooting At Encino Home
“I’m hoping that Los Angelenos are as excited as I am to finally get out there and be in a safe place to eat and dine and celebrate again,” said Masters of Taste 2022 host chef Vanda Asapahu.READ MORE: Hit-And-Run Claims Life Of 15-Year-Old Boy In Riverside
Asapahu has been a part of the big event since it began in 2015. The last Masters of Taste Festival in 2019 sold out right before the coronavirus pandemic hit.
Organizers are expecting this year’s event to bring in some 3,000 people who want to feast on food from more than 100 restaurants.MORE NEWS: Los Angeles Police Will Have To Justify 'Pretextual Stops' Or Face Discipline
Organizers also said 100 percent of the proceeds will go to the Union Station Homeless Services.