LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A child was critically injured after a pickup truck crashed into an apartment building in Long Beach Tuesday night.
At about 10:20 p.m., a Dodge pickup truck careened through the wall of an apartment building in the 6200 block of Rose Avenue.
According to Long Beach police, a child who was inside the building was rushed by ambulance to a local hospital in critical condition.
It’s unclear if anyone else was hurt, although a coroner’s van arrived at the scene early Wednesday morning.
“It was like smoking in there, I’m not exactly to sure what kind of smoke, it was I think from the car being on,” a neighbor told CBSLA. “And they were trying to pull, I’m guessing, the babies, and someone else was under that car.”
The driver of the truck ran from the scene and remains at large, police said.
The circumstances which lead up to the crash were unclear. There was no word exactly how many people were in the truck or the apartment that was damaged.