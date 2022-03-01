IRVINE (CBSLA) — Irvine and Huntington Beach are two of the happiest cities in America, according to a new ranking.
Irvine and Huntington Beach both ranked within the top 10 on WalletHub’s ranking of “2022’s Happiest Cities In America.”READ MORE: Playful And Prickly: Two-Story Porcupine Puppet Named Percy Unveiled At Griffith Park
Other California placements on the list include Freemont at 1, San Fransisco at 3 and San Jose at 4 and San Diego rounded out the top 10.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles ranked 54 on the list.
READ MORE: Union Rejects MLB's Last Offer At Deadline To Cancel Games
Congratulations @Fremont_CA, Columbia, @sfgov, @CityofSanJose & @City_of_Irvine for being the happiest cities in America: https://t.co/XkhABYcrtJ pic.twitter.com/JcdCvK240F
— WalletHub (@wallethub) March 1, 2022
Freemont, San Jose and Irvine all placed in the top five for cities with the lowest depression rates, according to WalletHub.
Meanwhile, Freemont and Irvine ranked fourth and fifth for the highest sports participation rate.
The ranking took into account emotional and physical well-being, income and employment; and community and environment.MORE NEWS: LA County Health Director Says Indoor Mask Mandate Could Be Lifted Friday
Fremont, California was named the happiest city, followed by Columbia, Maryland, and California’s San Francisco and San Jose.