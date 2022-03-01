LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — At least one person has died in a multi-car crash on the eastbound 118 Freeway in Granada Hills.
The crash happened at about 11:45 a.m. in the eastbound lanes, just west of the 405 Freeway. One of the vehicles involved flipped several times before slamming into the center divider and the pole holding up the sign spanning all lanes of the eastbound side.READ MORE: Union Rejects MLB's Last Offer At Deadline To Cancel Games
A second vehicle involved apparently landed in the westbound lanes of the freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.MORE NEWS: LA County Health Director Says Indoor Mask Mandate Could Be Lifted Friday
Five lanes, including the carpool lane, were blocked for an unknown duration for the fatal crash investigation and clean up.