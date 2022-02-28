LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man behind the wheel of a car was killed in a drive-by shooting on a North Hollywood street early Monday morning.
The shooting was reported at about 3:30 a.m. in the 7000 block of North Fulton Avenue.
Los Angeles police officers arrived to find a driver with gunshot wounds who had crashed his car into a sidewalk. The man, who was in his 20s, died at the scene. His name was not immediately released.
According to police, the victim was driving when another car pulled up alongside him and a gunman inside opened fire.
The suspects were only described as two Black males, police said. There was no description of the vehicle they were driving.
No arrests have been made and there was no word on a motive. It’s unclear if the shooting was gang related. There was no word if the shooting was captured on surveillance video.