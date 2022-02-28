NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Fire Department was able to free the man from underneath the trailer however he was “beyond medical help” and died at the scene.

According to LAFD, crews were dispatched to the 4700 block of North Tujunga Avenue at around 3:40 p.m., after receiving reports of a patient trapped under a trailer that was about 25 feet.

Crews rescued the man from under the trailer that was attached to a pickup truck. He was being evaluated by paramedics and it was determined he could not be helped. The man was determined dead shortly after.